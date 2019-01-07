Jada Pinkett-Smith has joined the now growing list of celebrities who have come to speak out since the now famous 'SurvivingRKelly' documentary hit the internet and for her, she is surprised at folks buying his music.

In a video shared via her Twitter page on Sunday, January 6, 2018, the movie star and mother of two expressed her shocked at the increasing rate of sales of R.Kelly's music, since the documentary where women came out to speak about the pains they went through in his hands.

''So I got an article about how R.Kelly's music sales have spiked substantially since the release of surviving R.Kelly documentary series and I'm having a really difficult time understanding why but it is important that I understand why. I really would like for you guys to make me understand what I am missing, if I'm missing something that I don't necessarily agree with, I just want to understand what I'm missing. So you can sound off below and that would be great and we can continue the conversation...and I really don't want to believe that black girls don't matter enough or that the reason? So let me know, happy Sunday," she said.

It is well known that in the world of music, a number of reasons spikes off the increase in sales of music from artists which includes, death and just like the situation, a big controversy.

It would be recalled that the producers of the 'SurvivingRKelly' documentary revealed that a number of celebrities refused to take part in the documentary when it was first conceived. However, one celeb who has now been crowned a hero for damning the consequences and taking part in the documentary, John Legend, recently tweeted about his appearing on the documentary.

John Legend tweets about appearing on #SurvivingRKelly documentary

John Legend is among the very few celebrities who appeared on the now famous #SurvivingRKelly documentary. The documentary features R.Kelly's former girlfriends, wife, and women who all alleged that at one time or the other, they were abused and molested by the music star. In the 6 part documentary, John Legend slammed the music icon for the trauma he put the women through.

He, however, took to his Twitter page where he thanked everyone who said he was courageous to have openly blasted R.Kelly.

"To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn't feel risky at all. I believe these women and don't give a fuck about protecting a serial child rapist. Easy decision," he tweeted.

He went on to thank the organiser of the #SurvivingRKelly for creating a platform for the women who were abused to speak out.