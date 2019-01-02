R.Kelly's battles with molestation accusations have taken a new turn as his former back up signer, Jovante Cunningham has revealed that he had sex with late music star, Aaliyah when she was just 15 years old.

In a soon to be released documentary 'Surviving R.Kelly' the singer said he saw the RnB legend molest the young Aaliyah. As reported by People, Jovante gave a detailed account of the time she witnessed the statutory rape committed by R.Kelly.

"On a tour bus, there really aren’t many confined spaces. When you get on the bus there are bunks and so these bunks have little curtains you can pull at night if you don’t want anybody to see you sleeping.

"So it just so happened we were all laying in our bunks and the curtains are open, everybody’s communicating, laughing, when the [room] door flew open on the bus. Robert was having sex with Aaliyah," she said.

R.Kelly has been in the news over the last few years battling different court cases over child molestation and rape. One of the most recent accusations leveled against him was from his own brother who said he raped their 14-year-old cousin.

R.Kelly accused by brother of raping 14-year-old cousin [Video]

R Kelly's image as a music icon keeps getting dented as the day goes by with accusations and counter-accusations of rape and molestation with the latest alleged victim being his cousin. According to the singer's brother, Carey Kelly, R Kelly had sexually assaulted their 14-year-old cousin and even got her pregnant in the process. In a recent interview in a radio show "Unwine With Tashak", Carey says R Kelly's character changed after the death of their mother and Aaliyah in 2001.

“You give people chances to change before you put their business out there before you actually say ‘enough it enough.’ Things happen in people’s lives to the point where you feel like it’s a wake-up call and now they get a chance to right their wrongs,” he said.

Carey went on to talk about the time he had a fight with R Kelly because he could no longer condole his character because he kept on going after young girls. Carey in the interview also revealed that he thinks because R Kelly was molested as a child that has played a major role in his target for young girls.

"Robert has a control problem. And the only reason why he targets little girls, now that I’m older, I understand. He was molested. I was molested [too], but I didn’t turn out that way. I became a protector of children. I didn’t want kids to go through what I went through…especially my daughters," Carey said.