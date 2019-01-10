One celebrity who has vowed not to work with R.Kelly after watching the #SurvivingRKelly documentary is Lady Gaga.

The music star made this known on her Twitter page on Thursday, January 19, 2019. In her statement, she stands by all the women who have suffered in the hands of R.Kelly. She went to talk about the idea behind the song she made with R.Kelly (Do What U Want With My Body) which according to her was made at a point in her life when she was angry following a sexual assault and still trying to process the trauma she was going through.

Lady Gaga in her long post also went on to talk about her stance on sexual assault and abuse which she has continued to maintain all through her career.

She then ended the statement by saying that she would be taking down the song she made with R.Kelly from iTunes and other platforms and won't be working with him again.

The hit on R.Kelly since the release of the now famous #SurvivingRKelly documentary has been intense.

A number of celebrities have openly slammed him and for some, they are done working with him. Jade Pinkett-Smith says she is shocked that the sales of his songs have surged since the documentary was released.

Jada Pinkett-Smith is surprised at folks buying R.Kelly's songs despite child abuse allegations [Video]

Jada Pinkett-Smith has joined the now growing list of celebrities who have come to speak out since the now famous 'SurvivingRKelly' documentary hit the internet and for her, she is surprised at folks buying his music.

In a video shared via her Twitter page on Sunday, January 6, 2018, the movie star and mother of two expressed her shocked at the increasing rate of sales of R.Kelly's music, since the documentary where women came out to speak about the pains they went through in his hands.

''So I got an article about how R.Kelly's music sales have spiked substantially since the release of surviving R.Kelly documentary series and I'm having a really difficult time understanding why but it is important that I understand why. I really would like for you guys to make me understand what I am missing, if I'm missing something that I don't necessarily agree with, I just want to understand what I'm missing. So you can sound off below and that would be great and we can continue the conversation...and I really don't want to believe that black girls don't matter enough or that the reason? So let me know, happy Sunday," she said.

For John Legend who has joined the teaming voices of those calling out R.Kelly, he took to his Twitter page where he thanked everyone who said he was courageous to have openly blasted R.Kelly.