Kim Kardashian unfollows Kanye West on Instagram

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Kanye continues to make snide comments about Kim's new lover on social media.

Kim Kardashian and her estranged hubby, Kanye West [Instagram/KimKardashian]

Kim Kardashian has unfollowed her estranged husband Kanye West on Instagram.

The reality TV star unfollowed Kanye on Thursday, February 17, 2022, amid his tirades with her new lover, Pete Davidson.

According to reports, Kim unfollowed Kanye immediately he share a post about Pete writing; “HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?”

It didn't end there as he continued but insisted that he wasn't harassing the 'Saturday Night Live' star.

"This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him,” West wrote of the 2018 “Weekend Update” segment in which Davidson blasted West’s MAGA rant.

This latest development is coming days after Kanye vowed that he would stop harassing Pete on social media.

He also sent a truckload of flowers to the mother of his four children on Valentine's Day.

Kim and Kanye's official divorce news first broke in February 2021.

Their separation has been marred by drama on social media.

From Kanye calling out Kim for kidnapping one of their daughters and exposing the other to social media to Kim claiming to be solely responsible for the care of their children, it's been tough keeping up with the West.

