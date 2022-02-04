RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kanye West accuses Kim Kardashian of kidnapping their daughter Chicago

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The rapper is also worried about their first daughter's access to social media app, Tiktok.

American rapper and billionaire Kanye West [MercuryNews]
American rapper Kanye West has accused his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian of kidnapping their second daughter, Chicago.

The billionaire rapper made the damning allegations via his Instagram page on Friday, February 4, 2022.

"What do you mean by main provider? America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way," he alleged.

He also lashed at the mother of his four children for giving their first daughter, North, access to popular social media app, Tiktok.

"Since this is my first divorce, I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on Tiktok against my will," he asked.

It would be recalled that the rapper had accused Kim of denying access to their daughter during her birthday.

''This is wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn't allowed to know where her party was. There's nothing legal that says...this is the kind of game that is being played. It has affected my health for the longest," he said.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and their four children [Mirror]
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and their four children [Mirror] Pulse Nigeria

The music star said he decided to release the video because he doesn't want his daughter to grow up and assume he purposely didn't show up for her birthday.

