Kanye West delivers truckload of roses to Kim Kardashian on Valentine's Day

The billionaire rapper and Kim have been separated for over a year.

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Monday, February 14, 2022, the rapper shared a photo of the truckload of roses with the caption;

"MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹."

He went on to tag the mother of his four children on the post.

This came hours after he shared a photo of Kim on his IG and revealed that he had no beef with the reality TV star.

"I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER," part of the post read.

Since their separation in 2021, they have both been moved on to other relationships.

Kim is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson while Kanye has been linked to several celebrities including models and most recently an actress.

Kim and Kanye's official divorce news first broke in February 2021.

This came weeks after speculations about their marriage collapse.

It would be recalled that West called out his wife on Twitter back in July 2020, for meeting with rapper Meek Mill at the Waldorf hotel.

He later deleted the tweets.

Their separation has been marred by drama on social media.

From Kanye calling out Kim for kidnapping one of their daughters and exposing the other to social media to Kim claiming to be solely responsible for the care of their children, it's been tough keeping up with the West.