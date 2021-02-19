American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has officially filed for divorce from husband Kanye West.

According to TMZ, Kim is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple's 4 children.

It also revealed that Kanye has agreed to have joint custody of their children.

Kim Kardashian and hubby, Kanye West [Instagram/KimKardashian]

They are reported to be committed to co-parenting.

On their prenup, Kim and Kanye have agreed on reaching a property settlement agreement.

It would be recalled that in Jan, the news first broke of the couple's plan to path ways.

The report also said the couple did not spend the yuletide season together as West remained at their Wyoming mansion.

The source added that while Kim has done much in the past to protect and help Kanye deal with his mental health struggles, “Now this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot.

It would be recalled that West called out his wife on Twitter back in July 2020, for meeting with rapper Meek Mill at the Waldorf hotel.

He later deleted the tweets.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four children together [Instagram/KimKardashianWest]

Kim later took to her Instagram page where she revealed that her husband was bipolar.

She appealed to everyone to support her family as they struggle with the music star's illness.

This would be Kim’s third divorce.

Kim and Kanye were married in 2014 and have four children, daughter North, 7, son Saint, 5, daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 20 months.