Johnny Drille takes internet by storm after unveiling wife, secret wedding

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

It turns out the Nigerian king of love songs found Juliet to his Romeo long ago.

It turns out Jonny Drille found his lover a while ago [Instagram/DonJazzy]

It turns out that everyone's favourite R&B artise has apparently been married to his lover for the past year.

The Nigerian producer and talent manager broke the news in a new post that his signee John Ighodaro, professionally known as Johnny Drille, is in-fact married.

Don Jazzy posted a photo earlier today, July 4, 2023, taken with the couple on the day of their wedding with a heartwarming caption.

"With all the amazing love songs Johnny Drille has written in his life, it is only right that he bags one of the most amazing women I have met to share #thebestpart of his life with. I am so happy for both of you. May God continue to bless your union", the post read.

The singer has confirmed the news with his latest post, which contains a clip from his new video for his song titled The Best Part.

"You complete me @rimouuune, thank you for loving me," he said to her in his heartfelt caption. The singer tied the knot with his lover Rima Tahini, the director of A&R at Mavin global; the same record label he is signed under.

Months ago, Tahini took to Instagram to post a video from her wedding to commemorate her one year anniversary, but the post did not reveal her spouse.

Based on Drille's music video, we now know that he truly has found 'the best part' of himself. She plays the female lead in the music video, which has pictures from their very incognito wedding.

"It's been one hell of a ride doing life with you. Thankful for you and I, we found a way right through", Drille says in the song.

Over the years, there have been numerous speculations about the singer's relationship status. At one point, fans thought he was dating Tomi Ojo. We couldn't have been more wrong.

It is safe to say that congratulations are in order for the singer and his wife.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

