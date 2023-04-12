The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Are Johnny Drille and Tomi Ojo dating?

Babatunde Lawal

We may have another celebrity marriage to plan, folks.

In a now-viral video, the duo were performing Johnny Drille's 'Believe Me,' but the manner in which they related with each other in the video has many on social media speculating that there's something going on between them.

In a different post, Tomi shared a stunning video of them together sharing a tender moment in an elevator with Johnny's arm around her.

As a result, the couple attracted a lot of attention, and internet users are quite certain that they are romantically engaged.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

