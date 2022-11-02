Johnny Drille makes a project that feels like home [Pulse Album Review]

Home is where the warmth is, where you feel like yourself, where you feel safe enough to let things off your chest and breath a sigh of relief. Home is where you can find pleasure in little things, and ultimately where the love is. And it's this feeling of home that Johnny Drille delivers with this project.

"I wonder if Papa will take me back...God knows I miss home" he says in 'Home' which draws a comparison to the parable of the prodigal son who left the comfort of his Father's home to venture out on his own. Like the prodigal son, he wishes to return home and he hopes his youthful exuberance will be forgiven. The fast-rising Highlife sensational group The Cavemen brought impressive musicality to the track as their vocals compliments the drum arrangement and strings for a smooth Folk record.

'How Are You' delivers comfort to a weary soul whose shoulders slump from the struggles of life. It's a song that encourages brotherhood and love in a society where individuality is at an all-time high. The reason why this song instantly resonated with the listeners is the catchy melody with which it is delivered and the ease with which listeners can sing along. It has simple writing elevated by soul-open honesty and everyday relatability. The sonics delivers the calm and soothing effect needed to enjoy an inspirational song and it evokes the soothing feelings a hymn offers a weary mind.

"I wish someone will call me to know how I'm feeling," he says in 'Only God Knows' which combines Dancehall bounce, strings, and horns for a Pop single that will appeal to listeners beyond his primary base. The single retains the theme that spreads across the album as in 'Jumoke', he wishes for someone to call home.

Similarly in the Highlife record 'Lover', he asks a love interest to accept his love and fill the emotional void in his heart. He makes promises of an unending supply of affection and care. Phyno laid a smooth verse that sits comfortably behind the R&B rhythm and makes for a smooth duet.

He again duets with Adekunle Gold in 'Journey of our Lives' where he finds happiness in the little things. He shows off his vocal depth in the R&B single spiced by jazz strings. The penmanship is impressive and the delivery carries a cinematic feel that makes for a smooth song.

Final Note

'Home' carries quintessential Johnny Drille artistic elements of good writing, smooth vocals, and stellar delivery. The project appeals to his primary listener base while singles like 'Only God Knows' and 'Jumoke' carry Afropop elements that appeal to wider audiences.

The featured artists have the range to deliver across different sounds and on this project, they deliver effortlessly in a manner that blends seamlessly with Johnny Drille's sound.

All the songs on the album are produced by Johnny Drille save for 'How Are You' which is produced by Don Jazzy. This allows for the project to carry his artistic imprint even as he explored Pop sounds.

Overall, Johnny Drille delivers a collection of songs that combines excellent writing, soothing melody, and relatability for a project that every listener can enjoy and through which they can feel at home.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.8/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.7/2

Production: 1.7/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.7/2

Execution: 1.7/2