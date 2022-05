The father-of-two also admonished those who were still struggling with smoking addiction to follow in his foot step.

Kizz Daniel said, “To celebrate my birthday, for the sake of my kids and for those that love me, I quit.

“Those of you still struggling with addiction. It is not cool and it is not good.”

Recall that the singer announced the arrival of his twin babies on his birthday last year.

Sharing the good news on his Instagram page, Daniel said, "There is no better way to celebrate my birthday than announcing the arrival of my own Jelani and Jalil."

Meanwhile, two months after, the artiste came out to reveal that her partner actually gave birth to triplets but, unfortunately one of them died four days after.