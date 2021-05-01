Kizz Daniel welcomes twins on his birthday
The music star names his twins Jelani and Jalil.
The music star shared the good news via his Instagram page on Saturday, May 1, 2021, which coincided with his birthday.
"There is no better way to celebrate my birthday than announcing the arrival of my own Jelina and Jalil," he wrote.
Congratulations to the music star from all of us at Pulse.
