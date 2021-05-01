RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kizz Daniel welcomes twins on his birthday

The music star names his twins Jelani and Jalil.

Nigerian music star Kizz Daniel [Instagram/KizzDaniel]

Nigerian singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe also known as Kizz Daniel has welcomed a set of twins with his partner.

The music star shared the good news via his Instagram page on Saturday, May 1, 2021, which coincided with his birthday.

"There is no better way to celebrate my birthday than announcing the arrival of my own Jelina and Jalil," he wrote.

Congratulations to the music star from all of us at Pulse.

