'God blessed me with triplets, I lost one of them 4 days after' - Kizz Daniel

Recall the singer announced the arrival of his twins back in May.

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Thursday, July 15, 2021, the music star said he welcomed three children but lost one of the boys four days after they were born.

"God blessed me with 3 boys a while back 🙏🏽 JAMAL, JALIL and JELANI (triplets). 4 days after I lost JAMAL. Nevertheless, I made a promise to him that I’ll be the best father in the whole galaxy to his brothers," he wrote.

He went on to share documents of the properties he bought for his son, Jelani and Jalil.

Pulse Nigeria