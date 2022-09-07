RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ice Prince remanded in prison as absence of witness stalls trial

Odion Okonofua

However, the rapper's lawyer Folarin Dalmenida presented the two sureties to the court.

Nigerian rapper Ice Prince
During the trial on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, the prosecution’s lawyer asked the court to adjourn the case, citing the absence of his two witnesses.

Ice Prince
Ice Prince Pulse Nigeria

The court had earlier granted him bail in the sum of N500,000 and asked him to provide “two responsible sureties”.

Ice Prince was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

According to a statement released by the spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, the music star abducted and threatened to throw an officer into the river after he was stopped for driving without a license.

"At 3 am today, @Iceprincezamani was stopped for driving without license plates. He agreed to be taken to the station. He, thereafter, abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted him and threatened to throw him in the river. He has been arrested and would be arraigned today," he tweeted.

The music star was later arraigned and remanded at the Ikoyi Prison till his bail conditions are met.

