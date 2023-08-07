ADVERTISEMENT
I used to sell akara with my mum, hoping big men would give me money - Don Jazzy

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

We love it when the tables turn in a positive light.

Don-Jazzy-
Don-Jazzy-

Speaking as a guest on the Zero Conditions podcast, the musical producer aired his opinion that he doesn't believe that most people who say they suffered really did. He stated that his childhood experience of selling akara with his mother shaped him, especially because he used to pray to be noticed and given money.

Don Jazzy grew up with his parents and his 3 siblings
Recalling his humble beginnings, he said, "I remember it like it was yesterday... I remember sitting down with my mum frying akara there, sitting on the bench there in Ajegunle, and any big man that passes by with their Peugeot 504 or Mercedes 230 or whatever and they come to buy akara. I also remember the thought in my head, 'I wish this man would just look at me and go Young boy just take this, I know that you need it' or something like that."

in 2004, he got his big break after establishing Mo Hits Records with Dbanj,
Going on, Don Jazzy added that now that he is successful, his experience has made it impossible for him to meet any person without helping in some way, or without giving back to the community somehow.

According to the music mogul, he sees himself in any person he meets that is struggling and is moved to help in any way. "I have a problem with people meeting me and not getting impacted," he said.

See the full interview below:

I used to sell akara with my mum, hoping big men would give me money - Don Jazzy

