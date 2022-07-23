RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Don Jazzy's mum is dead

The veteran music producer shared the sad news via his Instagram page on Friday, July 22, 2022.

"I lost my sweet mother this morning. The matriarch of our family. My supporter and backbone @indianpicolo," he wrote.

"I am beyond devastated. I have never felt pain like this in my life but I am consoled by the good life she lived. She was loved by everyone that ever met her. She was so strong till the last minute for us even while she battled with cancer."

"I have never typed a more difficult caption in my life. Please pray for our Mums soul to Rest In Peace and for strength for my dad, my siblings, her grandchildren and our entire family to bear this loss."

Until her death, she was an entrepreneur with interest in hospitality business, fashion and entertainment industries respectively.

May her soul rest in peace.

Odion Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse.

