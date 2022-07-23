Don Jazzy's mum is dead

"I lost my sweet mother this morning. The matriarch of our family. My supporter and backbone @indianpicolo," he wrote.

"I am beyond devastated. I have never felt pain like this in my life but I am consoled by the good life she lived. She was loved by everyone that ever met her. She was so strong till the last minute for us even while she battled with cancer."

"I have never typed a more difficult caption in my life. Please pray for our Mums soul to Rest In Peace and for strength for my dad, my siblings, her grandchildren and our entire family to bear this loss."

Until her death, she was an entrepreneur with interest in hospitality business, fashion and entertainment industries respectively.