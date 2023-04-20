The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Don Jazzy gifts 'struggling student' ₦500,000 as virtual hug

Babatunde Lawal

This is coming after the producer said he wasn't going to give out money anymore.

Don-Jazzy-
Don-Jazzy-

Recommended articles

The student had sent a message to the boss of Mavin Records, expressing how difficult school had become and how they were feeling overwhelmed with the challenges they were facing. The unidentified student had conveyed that they were currently at their breaking point and in need of a "big hug" from Don Jazzy.

They wrote, "Currently going through it at school. I'm almost at my breaking point with literally everything. I need a big hug."

In response, Don Jazzy expressed his sympathy and commiserated with the student. He then asked if a sum of ₦500,000 would be sufficient as a virtual "hug" from him.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further instructed the student to send their bank account details to him if they found the amount acceptable. Don Jazzy also apologised for the delayed response to the student's messages, showing his consideration and understanding towards their situation.

Don Jazzy's kind-hearted gesture has been widely appreciated by his fans and followers, showcasing his compassion and willingness to support those in need.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gangs of Lagos: London & New York tastemaker screenings

Gangs of Lagos: London & New York tastemaker screenings

Olamide excites fans with the release of new single 'Trumpet' featuring Ckay

Olamide excites fans with the release of new single 'Trumpet' featuring Ckay

How TomTom is contributing to talent development in the Nigerian music industry

How TomTom is contributing to talent development in the Nigerian music industry

Don Jazzy gifts 'struggling student' ₦500,000 as virtual hug

Don Jazzy gifts 'struggling student' ₦500,000 as virtual hug

Talented singer Winny becomes latest Apple Music Up Next Artist for Nigeria

Talented singer Winny becomes latest Apple Music Up Next Artist for Nigeria

Rita Dominic and husband celebrate 1st traditional wedding anniversary

Rita Dominic and husband celebrate 1st traditional wedding anniversary

Portable celebrates bae's birthday in grand style

Portable celebrates bae's birthday in grand style

'If your wife is sleeping around, pray for her' - Bukunmi Oluwasina makes case for women

'If your wife is sleeping around, pray for her' - Bukunmi Oluwasina makes case for women

AY denies hanging up on senior colleague Julius Agwu

AY denies hanging up on senior colleague Julius Agwu

Pulse Sports

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Todd Boehly describes Chelsea season as 'embarrassing' in post-game speech

Todd Boehly describes Chelsea season as 'embarrassing' in post-game speech

Champions League: Pioli has spotted a Napoli weakness, but will Spalletti find solutions?

Champions League: Pioli has spotted a Napoli weakness, but will Spalletti find solutions?

Ex-Chelsea icon wants to see Kylian Mbappe at Chelsea

Ex-Chelsea icon wants to see Kylian Mbappe at Chelsea

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yul-Edochie and his famous parent; Pete-Edochie

5 Nigerian celebrities with famous parents you may not have known about

Genevieve Nnaji [Instagram/GenevieveNnaji]

5 Nigerian celebrities who keep their personal lives out of the spotlight

Monalisa Stephen

Monalisa Stephen once had sex with her boyfriend 27 times in a day

Saga and Nini [YabaleftOnline]

BBNaija's Saga clarifies engagement with Nini was not a prank