Don Jazzy gifts 'struggling student' ₦500,000 as virtual hug

The student had sent a message to the boss of Mavin Records, expressing how difficult school had become and how they were feeling overwhelmed with the challenges they were facing. The unidentified student had conveyed that they were currently at their breaking point and in need of a "big hug" from Don Jazzy.

They wrote, "Currently going through it at school. I'm almost at my breaking point with literally everything. I need a big hug."

In response, Don Jazzy expressed his sympathy and commiserated with the student. He then asked if a sum of ₦500,000 would be sufficient as a virtual "hug" from him.

He further instructed the student to send their bank account details to him if they found the amount acceptable. Don Jazzy also apologised for the delayed response to the student's messages, showing his consideration and understanding towards their situation.