I turned sand into diamonds - Davido shows off new ₦577 million pendant

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

If there’s one thing he is always going to do, it's to show us that truly, he is the 'Omo Baba Olowo'.

Davido splurges on his new timeless pendant and chain [Instagram/Localkettlebrothersuk]
Davido splurges on his new timeless pendant and chain [Instagram/Localkettlebrothersuk]

International musical superstar David Adeleke, famously known as Davido stunned his fans in the late hours of Tuesday, August 15, 2023. The celebrity took to his Instagram to post a photo of his newly acquired, larger-than-life, 'blinged out' hourglass-shaped pendant.

The new purchase was made to commemorate the success of his Timeless music album and his tour. And much like his album, it’s a timeless piece; worth about the equivalent of ₦577 million.

In his next post, the singer showed off the piece in a room filled with his supporters and the jewelers, to whom he gave their props. The jewelers dressed in black granted Davido a round of applause chanting his nickname "OBO" repeatedly. He in turn faced the camera to show his timeline just how the piece works.

He said excitedly, "See something, timeless. I turned sand to diamonds", and the room fell silent as he spun the hourglass on the Cuban chain, making the diamonds inside cascade to the other side.

The piece crafted with meticulous attention to detail was made by the Local Kettle Brothers in London, UK. According to the jewelers, the show-stopping 350ct diamond pendant weighed about 1.5kg and the exquisite pendant features hand-picked diamonds, constructed with a 1-carat pear diamond above the pendant. 4 - 0.5ct pear diamonds in the center. It also detailed a 30-pointer boarder around the hourglass, spelling ‘30BG’ across the bespoke Cuban chain.

His fans showed their support for the singer in the comment section, hailing Davido on the feat. Even fellow celebrities sent in congratulatory messages for the star, some reposting to their stories to show support.

Davido, we imagine, continues to bask in the euphoria of his new purchase.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

