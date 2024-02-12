ADVERTISEMENT
I tried playing hard to get - Seun Kuti's wife Yeide tells her love story

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

"I was toasting her and I didn't know she was seeing someone, but I just knew she was playing hard to get," Seun disclosed.

Seun Kuti and his wife Yetunde aka Yeide [Instagram/Chefyeidekuti]
The couple recently guests on the TVC show Your View, and the focus was their love story. Telling the delightful tale, Yeide backtracked to her days as Seun's backup dancer, and how she didn't speak to him in those days.

"I've known Seun a long time but we never used to talk because he was older than me, obviously. I eventually met him again through his cousin and then I started working with them as a dancer because I loved to dance. His cousin was also a dancer," she said.

Yeide noted that at the time, Seun was interested in her, "And he was the one scoping me," she started. Seun interjected saying, "We were both scoping ourselves."

Seun also humorously clarified that the age gap between them is only five years, stressing that it was not as wide as his wife made it seem. Continuing her narration, Yeide noted that when she started developing feelings for him, she decided to stay away because Seun had a girlfriend at the time.

She said, "It was a lot for me he was too amazing. Not that he was out of my league and he had a lot going on for him. I used to see him but see never used to talk. I tried to play hard to get, at that point I was seeing someone he knew so it was a bit awkward. But he had a girlfriend, what was I going to do with someone that had a girlfriend and his girlfriend was even giving me face and I had to back off."

The singer also added that when he started to catch feelings for her, he didn't know that the reason she was playing hard to get was because she had a lover as well.

The couple got legally hitched in 2020 after having a child together and living with together.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

