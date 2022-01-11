Nigerian singer Seun Kuti has turned 39 and to mark the special day, his wife Yeide celebrated him in a unique style.
Seun Kuti's wife Yeide celebrates him as he turns 39
Happy birthday to Seun Kuti from all of us at Pulse.
The mother of one took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, where she penned a cute message to celebrate the birthday boy.
"Happy Birthday my darling husband. This year ehn! I am short of words because you have finished me with so much love that I can’t begin to write how you make me feel," she wrote.
"I’ll just laugh with all the wonderful Memories. I love you now and forever my king..thanks for being a great everything and rocking my world always."
