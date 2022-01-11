RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Seun Kuti's wife Yeide celebrates him as he turns 39

Yeide Kuti and her music star hubby Seun Kuti [Instagram/ChefYeide]
Nigerian singer Seun Kuti has turned 39 and to mark the special day, his wife Yeide celebrated him in a unique style.

The mother of one took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, where she penned a cute message to celebrate the birthday boy.

"Happy Birthday my darling husband. This year ehn! I am short of words because you have finished me with so much love that I can’t begin to write how you make me feel," she wrote.

"I’ll just laugh with all the wonderful Memories. I love you now and forever my king..thanks for being a great everything and rocking my world always."

