Mohbad’s corpse may be exhumed for autopsy  —  Police

Bayo Wahab

Mohbad died at a hospital in Lagos and has since been buried in Ikorodu area of the state.

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. [Punch]
Since the 27-year-old artiste died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, the cause of his death has been a subject of controversy as his fans point fingers at his former record label management.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin while speaking during a live session with media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde aka Daddy Freeze on Thursday, said the police would investigate the cause of Mohbad’s death.

Hundeyin said, “The Force PRO issued a statement this evening (Thursday) saying that investigation will commence and that’s what we’re going to do. If need be, the body will be exhumed. It’s not too late. The body can be exhumed and an autopsy can be performed."

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement, had earlier said the police would carry out a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and fans of the late Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known as Mohbad, who recently passed away. We understand the concerns regarding his untimely demise,” Olumuyiwa said.

“The Nigeria Police Force is committed to a comprehensive investigation into this matter, as the Lagos State Commissioner of Police has been tasked to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death. Rest assured, updates will be provided as investigations unfold.

“We encourage family members or close associates with valuable information to approach the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to assist in this process. In the meantime, we kindly request that individuals refrain from making statements or engaging in activities that could jeopardize the ongoing investigation. Your trust and support are deeply valued.”

Since the artiste died, several conspiracy theories have emerged, especially on social media, where many attributed his death to the alleged faceoff between him and his former record label, Marlian Records, owned by controversial singer Naira Marley.

The rising singer died in a somewhat mysterious manner at a hospital in Lagos and has since been buried in Ikorodu area of the state.

