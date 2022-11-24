Artist: Mohbad
Mohbad returns with new up tempo record, 'Weekend'
Street-pop sensation Mohbad has returned with a new single he calls 'Weekend'.
Song Title: Weekend
Genre: Afrobeats, Street-pop
Date of Release: November 24th, 2022
Producer: Niphkeys
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 03 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Mohbad/ONErpm
Details/Takeaway: Mohbad has returned with a brand new single, Weekend. The super-talented hitmaker stays true to his groovy blend of Amapiano and Juju sound and catchy but meaningful lyrics.
The song’s driven by his braggadocious vocals, complimented with the English, Pidgin, Yoruba-tinged delivery that highlights Mohbad’s understanding of Street Pop.
