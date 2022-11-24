RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Mohbad returns with new up tempo record, 'Weekend'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Street-pop sensation Mohbad has returned with a new single he calls 'Weekend'.

Mohbad - 'For the weekend'

Artist: Mohbad

Song Title: Weekend

Genre: Afrobeats, Street-pop

Date of Release: November 24th, 2022

Producer: Niphkeys

Song Art:

Mohbad - 'Weekend'
Mohbad - 'Weekend' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 03 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Mohbad/ONErpm

Details/Takeaway: Mohbad has returned with a brand new single, Weekend. The super-talented hitmaker stays true to his groovy blend of Amapiano and Juju sound and catchy but meaningful lyrics.

The song’s driven by his braggadocious vocals, complimented with the English, Pidgin, Yoruba-tinged delivery that highlights Mohbad’s understanding of Street Pop.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

