Moses Bliss, Festizie & Chizie drop a new AfroGospel hit titled 'Miracle'

The global sensation teams up with equally great acts, Festizie and Chizie to deliver this Gospel Afropop sound.

Moses Bliss, Festizie & Chizie drop a new AfroGospel hit titled ''Miracle''

Popular music minister, worshipper, and Gospel Afropop sensation, Moses Bliss, who is well known for churning out hits after hits, is out with an amazing new Afropop sound titled "Miracle".

This is in collaboration with multitalented gospel artists; Festizie and Chizie. Miracle is a follow-up to Mose Bliss' debut album, Too Faithful which is still being celebrated the world over.

Moses Bliss is known for ground-breaking songs like "Too Faithful", “Bigger Everyday”, “Ima Mfo” etc which are household favorites in Africa and the world at large.

"Miracle" by Moses Bliss, Festizie and Chizie is an Afropop sound with the gospel as its central message. "Miracle" as a song tells a story of the amazing works of God and the unmerited benefits we enjoy as children of God through Christ Jesus.

Download & Stream Miracle here - https://hypeddit.com/link/jrmcp2

About Moses Bliss

Moses Bliss is a Multi-Talented music minister with a Unique approach to Music.

He is a prolific songwriter, seasoned worshipper, music director, skilled singer, and he also plays several musical Instruments.

He has a unique style of music and is regarded as one of the most exceptional and sensational gospel singers in Africa, Moses Bliss is one of the biggest Gospel exports to the world at large.

