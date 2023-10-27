Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and husband welcome first child

The happy announcement was made on the singer's official Instagram page on the morning of Friday, October 27, 2023, via the video posted. In the music video snippet for her newly released song You Do This One, she unveiled her round baby bump as those around her sang and danced along.

Pulse Nigeria

Mercy, in her caption, expressed her profound gratitude to God for the blessing of their child. She also let her fans know that her new song would be part of a new album.

Her caption read, "Lord, we are grateful; we approach Your throne with heartfelt songs of praise and thanksgiving. You’ve filled our hearts with joy, our lips with testimonies, and our home with celebration. Indeed 'YOU DO THIS ONE'."

Celebrities, fans and well-wishers quickly ran to her comment section with excitement, showering Mercy with congratulatory messages and prayers. It is now that the pregnancy rumours and speculations from April were confirmed. Back on April 11, it was suspected that the singer was pregnant after she posted a teaser video for her new song with what looked like a baby bump. However the rumours soon died down when no confirmation came through on the matter.