Fans believe Mercy Chinwo is pregnant

In the teaser video, which was shared yesterday, April 11, 2023, Chinwo can be seen wearing a flowing green dress that appears to be concealing a baby bump. Fans were quick to notice the potential pregnancy, and many took to social media to express their excitement and congratulations.

However, as of yet, there has been no official confirmation from Chinwo or her team regarding the pregnancy rumours.

Despite the lack of official confirmation, the rumours have continued to circulate online, with fans expressing their love and support for Chinwo and her music. Many have praised her for her inspirational and uplifting message, which has resonated with audiences across Nigeria and beyond.

Congratulating the singer, one user wrote, "Double congratulations." Another one wrote, "Wow I saw that baby bump. am so excited for you darling congratulations"

"I can see that baby bump Mercy chinwo the second, I’m coming to rub powder soon @mercy," another excited follower wrote.

Whether or not the pregnancy rumours turn out to be true, it is clear that Chinwo's music and message continue to inspire and uplift fans around the world. Her latest single, 'Wonder', is already set to be a hit among audiences, and many are eagerly anticipating the full release.