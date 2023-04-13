The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Fans believe Mercy Chinwo is pregnant

Babatunde Lawal

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from Chinwo or her team regarding the pregnancy rumours.

Mercy Chinwo [Instagram/MercyChinwo]
Mercy Chinwo [Instagram/MercyChinwo]

Popular gospel artist, Mercy Chinwo, has recently sparked pregnancy rumours among fans and followers after appearing in a music video for her latest single, "Wonder."

In the teaser video, which was shared yesterday, April 11, 2023, Chinwo can be seen wearing a flowing green dress that appears to be concealing a baby bump. Fans were quick to notice the potential pregnancy, and many took to social media to express their excitement and congratulations.

However, as of yet, there has been no official confirmation from Chinwo or her team regarding the pregnancy rumours.

Despite the lack of official confirmation, the rumours have continued to circulate online, with fans expressing their love and support for Chinwo and her music. Many have praised her for her inspirational and uplifting message, which has resonated with audiences across Nigeria and beyond.

Congratulating the singer, one user wrote, "Double congratulations." Another one wrote, "Wow I saw that baby bump. am so excited for you darling congratulations"

"I can see that baby bump Mercy chinwo the second, I’m coming to rub powder soon @mercy," another excited follower wrote.

Whether or not the pregnancy rumours turn out to be true, it is clear that Chinwo's music and message continue to inspire and uplift fans around the world. Her latest single, 'Wonder', is already set to be a hit among audiences, and many are eagerly anticipating the full release.

Chinwo first rose to prominence in 2017 with her debut single, 'Excess Love', which quickly became a viral sensation and cemented her status as one of Nigeria's top gospel artists. Since then, she has released several hit songs and won numerous awards for her contributions to the gospel music industry.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

