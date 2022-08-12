Banky W, Adesua Etomi, others attend Mercy Chinwo's traditional wedding ceremony

Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her hubby Blessed have held their traditional wedding ceremony.
The ceremony took place on Friday, August 12, 2022, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
The music and her hubby looked all glammed up in their traditional attires.
Friends and family members of the couple were on hand to celebrate with them on their special day.
Among those who attended the traditional wedding ceremony were Nigerian music star Banky W and his wife, Adesua Etomi.
The couple held their introduction ceremony in July.
It would be recalled that the music star got engaged in June.
"I am blessed to be blessed with @theofficialblessed ❤️ The thoughts of doing the next phase and the rest phase of my life with you makes the blessing more real💃 I love you Sweet❤️," she wrote.
Blessed is a pastor at the WaterBrook Church and The Upperroom. He is also an IT professional.
Chinwo is a Nigerian gospel musician, singer and songwriter.
She won the Nigerian Idol Season 2 in 2012.
Chinwo released her first single, "Testimony", in 2015, and "Igwe" a year later.
She has also had a stint in acting.
She landed her first film role in Yvonne Nelson's film, House of Gold where she acted as Lucia, starring alongside Yvonne Nelson, Majid Michel and Omawumi among others.
