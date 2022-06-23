RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo is engaged

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Mercy Chinwo and her husband to be, Blessed [Instagram/TheOfficialBlessed]
Mercy Chinwo and her husband to be, Blessed [Instagram/TheOfficialBlessed]

The music star took to her Instagram page on Thursday, June 23, 2022, where she shared the big news.

Recommended articles

"I am blessed to be blessed with @theofficialblessed ❤️ The thoughts of doing the next phase and the rest phase of my life with you makes the blessing more real💃 I love you Sweet❤️," she wrote.

The music star's soon-to-be husband, Blessed, also shared the big news via his Instagram page.

"I'M THE MAN THE LORD SHOWED MERCY! @mercychinwo thanks for saying YES! I LOVE YOU DEARLY !😍😍😍😍😍 Ecclesiastical 9:9 Live happily with the woman you love through all the meaningless days of life that God has given you under the sun. The wife God gives you is your REWARD for all your earthly toil. #Mercyisblessed," he captioned their pre-wedding photos.

Blessed is a pastor at the WaterBrook Church and The Upperroom. He is also an IT professional.

Chinwo is a Nigerian gospel musician, singer and songwriter.

She won the Nigerian Idol Season 2 in 2012.

Chinwo released her first single, "Testimony", in 2015, and "Igwe" a year later.

She has also had a stint in acting.

She landed her first film role in Yvonne Nelson's film, House of Gold where she acted as Lucia, starring alongside Yvonne Nelson, Majid Michel and Omawumi among others.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tosin Igho unveils feature film based on 2008 short film ‘The Suspicious Guy’

Tosin Igho unveils feature film based on 2008 short film ‘The Suspicious Guy’

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo is engaged

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo is engaged

Fireboy teams up with Asake for latest single 'Bandana' set to drop Friday 24th June

Fireboy teams up with Asake for latest single 'Bandana' set to drop Friday 24th June

Afrobeats next generation OG Frizzy releases his second single of the year, 'Holl-Up'

Afrobeats next generation OG Frizzy releases his second single of the year, 'Holl-Up'

LaVida studios secures $50 million investment deal with Dentsu’s Story Lab

LaVida studios secures $50 million investment deal with Dentsu’s Story Lab

Video Director, TG Omori slams Twitter influencer over Kizz Daniel's 'Buga' video

Video Director, TG Omori slams Twitter influencer over Kizz Daniel's 'Buga' video

DJ Cuppy spoils herself with a Landrover truck worth over N30M

DJ Cuppy spoils herself with a Landrover truck worth over N30M

Gyakie's 'Something' music video premieres 6PM, 23rd June

Gyakie's 'Something' music video premieres 6PM, 23rd June

‘Theta’ continues Brymo’s run of impressive albums, albeit with a different approach [Pulse Album Review]

‘Theta’ continues Brymo’s run of impressive albums, albeit with a different approach [Pulse Album Review]

Trending

Lady whose husband was almost killed by Burna Boy's associates recounts ugly incident

Nigerian singer Burna Boy and the lady he allegedly assaulted Breilla Neme [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram] [Instagram/NemeBreilla]

Davido spoils son with wristwatch worth over N150M

Davido and Chioma's son, Ifeanyi Adeleke [Instagram/TheChefChi]

How Sadio Mane's cracked iPhone screen gives him $10 million yearly

Mane's phone

Adesua Etomi, Rita Dominic, Kate Henshaw, others attend Blossom Chukwujekwu's white wedding

Nollywood actor Femi Branch, actress Adesua Etomi and her hubby Banky W [Instagram/FemiBranch]