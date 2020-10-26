Nollywood veteran Eucharia Anunobi has placed a curse on anyone who believes that her colleague, Uche Elendu, lied about the looting in her shop.

The movie star made this known when she paid an on-spot visit to Elendu's shop to see things for herself.

While praying for Elendu, Anunobi placed curses on those who accused her of lying that her store was looted to chase clout.

The actress expressed her shock at the degree of damage done to her business. [Instagram/UcheElendu]

"It could have happened to anybody yet some wicked people opened their mouth and say you are chasing clout. Somebody sees millions, having been invested and it is lost and says you are chasing clout," she said.

"Today I stand in the authority of the name that never fails and I say as God has spoken that evil shall not depart from those who pay evil for good. Today I decree with the unction of God upon my life, I say, Lord, those who are speaking evil concerning this your shop and saying you are chasing clout when there is absolute vandalization after millions have been invested."

"Today, may they never ever set up a shop. If they have ever set up a shop, may their shop burn to ashes in the name of Jesus."

Anunobi's prayers and curses are coming days after Elendu announced that her shop was looted and vandalised by hoodlums.

Actress Doris Ogala accuses Uche Elendu of chasing clout over vandalised shop. [Instagram/DorisOgala]

After the actress narrated her woes on social media, her colleague and perceived enemy, Doris Ogala claimed that the actress lied about her shop getting vandalised.

According to her, Elendu released photos of other shops instead of her actual shop.