Nollywood actress Uche Elendu's shop has been vandalised and looted by hoodlums.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, where she shared photos of the shop that was vandalised by the hoodlums.

"They took all my years of struggle and hard work from me.. everything 💔💔 . I thank God for life. Posterity will judge all of you. E shock me ooooo #endsars #endbadgovernance," she captioned the photos.

The actress expressed her shock at the degree of damage done to her business.

According to her the same people who she is fighting for decided to ruin her business.

The movie star's shop wasn't the only business touched by the hoodlums in the mall.

Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu's business looted by hoodlums [Instagram/UcheElendu]

From all indications, the Nollywood movie star's business was looted by hoodlums who have taken over the #EndSars protests across the country.