Drake's son Adonis steals the show at the 2021 Billboards Music Awards

Drake welcomed Adonis with Sophie Brussaux in 2017.

Rapper Drake and his son Adonis [WordOnRd]

Canadian rapper was named 'Artist of The Decade' at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

However, it was his son, Adonis who stole the show of the night.

The music star was accompanied by Adonis and he handed him the award; “You wanna hold it?”

"The truth is, I’m really bad at taking compliments,” he said in his acceptance remarks. “I’m really self-conscious about my music, and even if I do a good job I always wonder how I coulda done it better. I rarely celebrate anything," he said after picking the award.

It would be recalled that in 2018, Drake laid to rest the rumours of him fathering a son after he confirmed his existence on his album.

Drake and son
Drake and son Drake and son Pulse Ghana

In the album 'Scorpion,' Drake referred to his son in some songs.

Drake and former adult movie star turned artist and activist, Sophie Brussaux welcomed their son back in 2017.

