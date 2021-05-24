Drake's son Adonis steals the show at the 2021 Billboards Music Awards

However, it was his son, Adonis who stole the show of the night.

The music star was accompanied by Adonis and he handed him the award; “You wanna hold it?”

"The truth is, I’m really bad at taking compliments,” he said in his acceptance remarks. “I’m really self-conscious about my music, and even if I do a good job I always wonder how I coulda done it better. I rarely celebrate anything," he said after picking the award.

It would be recalled that in 2018, Drake laid to rest the rumours of him fathering a son after he confirmed his existence on his album.

Drake and son Pulse Ghana

In the album 'Scorpion,' Drake referred to his son in some songs.