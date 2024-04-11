Simpson, who gained international fame not only for his athletic prowess but also for his controversial legal battles, passed away surrounded by family. He died on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace," a post from his account on X (formerly Twitter) said.

Once a celebrated NFL running back, Simpson's illustrious sports career was overshadowed by his acquittal in the highly publicised 1995 murder trial of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. The trial, broadcast live and watched by millions worldwide, left a lasting impression on public discourse and media coverage.

Simpson was later convicted in 2008 for armed robbery and kidnapping in a separate case, serving nine years before being released on parole in 2017. His legal troubles continued to attract global attention, including from audiences in Nigeria, where American legal dramas often find a keen viewership.

The news of his death brings a close to a life marked by spectacular highs and equally profound lows. Simpson is survived by his children, to whom he was a father and a figure of complex legacy. His family asks for privacy during this difficult time as they mourn a figure whose life story captivated and divided the public sphere.

This event will immediately prompt discussions among audiences about the interplay of celebrity culture, legal systems, and media in shaping public perception—a discourse familiar to those who followed his trials over the years.