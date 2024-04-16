ADVERTISEMENT
Superman actor Henry Cavill is expecting his first child with girlfriend

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

The couple, who have been in a relationship for three years, shared the joyful news with Access Hollywood.

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso [Getty Images]
Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso [Getty Images]

Expressing his excitement, Cavill said, "Natalie and I are both very excited. I’m sure you’ll see much more of that." The actor, who first introduced his partner to the world through an Instagram post in April 2021, has often spoken about his desire to start a family. In a light-hearted reveal, Cavill shared a photo of the couple at a chessboard, captioning it with words of admiration for Natalie and a nod to their playful competition.

Their relationship was spotlighted during their first public appearance at the premiere of Enola Holmes 2, a film produced by Legendary Entertainment, where Viscuso has previously worked. Legendary Entertainment is also known for its role in the production of Man Of Steel, another film that stars Cavill.

Reflecting on his personal goals, Cavill, in a past interview with Men's Health magazine, emphasised his commitment to maintaining fitness not just for roles but for family life. "If I ever have kids one day, I want to be the dad who’s running round after them," he stated, expressing his ambition to be an active and healthy father.

Natalie Viscuso and Henry Cavill are seen attending the after party for the UK film premiere of Argylle at Louie on January 24, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)
Natalie Viscuso and Henry Cavill are seen attending the after party for the UK film premiere of "Argylle" at Louie on January 24, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images) Pulse Nigeria

This development marks a significant milestone for Cavill, who described his dream of starting a family as the "biggest dream in life" back in 2018. As the actor prepares to embrace fatherhood, his fans in Nigeria and around the world share in his joy and anticipation of this new chapter.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

