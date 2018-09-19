DJ Cuppy’s sister says she is a feminist

news

DJ Cuppy’s younger sister, Temi Otedola wants you all to know that she is a feminist.

The fashion blogger revealed this on her Twitter page on Monday, September 17, 2018. Temi had tweeted about women going through a lot after which she got a reply from a follower who felt she was a feminist.

“Women really be going through the most like the resilience is outstanding,” she tweeted. It didn't take long before a follower challenged her tweet.

“Signs of feminism loading ohh pls take it easy babe @jtofashion,” the follower tweeted. We guess Temi wasn’t even going to give the follower room for doubts as she came out plain in her next tweet.

“Not loading. I beeeeen feminist. Don’t ever get it twisted,” she tweeted.

Well, guys, here you have it, Temi Otedola is a feminist who isn’t shy to say so. Unlike Temi who is proud to be feminist, her big sister, DJ Cuppy recently said she stopped being a feminist because she didn't understand the idea behind being one.

DJ Cuppy gives reasons why she is no longer a feminist

DJ Cuppy has revealed why she stopped being a feminist and concentrated on just making herself a better entertainer. The billionaire heiress revealed this while granting an interview with City FM. According to her, she didn't really understand the idea of being a feminist after a while hence her reason for opting out of the idea.

"I use to consider myself a feminist until I realised that I really didn't understand it. I don't like people who are hypocrites. So people are out there speaking about women rights but behind closed doors, they are doing crazy things.

"I just feel like I would never out as a feminist because am in a male-dominated industry so I have certain scenarios I have to I deal with men on a day to day bases and I realised that they are always going to think they are better than women. I don't believe being a feminist will change things.

"I don't think it's going to solve it. I use to have issues when people felt like my dad made my career. After a while, I was like you know what I cant kill myself over it you cannot change the way people think. So if we go around as women trying to change the way men think we going to tire ourselves out. What we need to do is concentrate on achieving our own goals and working on ourselves," she said

In case you don’t know Temi Otedola and DJ Cuppy are sisters and daughters to billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola. Temi Otedola recently graduated with a Bachelors Degree in History of Art from the University College London.