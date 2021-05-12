DavidoAt10 : 10 most interesting moments of singer's life

When Davido dropped the hit single 'Dami Duro' in 2012, many knew a music star had been born.

He didn't only become a music star with back-to-back hit songs but one of the most influential public figures in the country.

To celebrate his tenth year in the entertainment world, we will be looking at some interesting moments of the singer's flourishing career.

1. Baby mamas and drama

With the fame and extra money for Davido came the women. It didn't take long before the news broke in 2015 that the singer was expecting a child with Sophie Momodu, a brand influencer.

The two welcomed his first child, Imade that same year. Their relationship wasn't rosy at the beginning as they both spent years dragging each other.

The same story goes for his second baby mama, American-based entrepreneur, Amanda. Not as dramatic as his feud with Sophie, the singer had a few ups and downs with Amanda.

2. Mysterious death of friends

2017 was one of the biggest years of Davido's musical career for obvious reasons. He dropped three major hit songs 'If,' 'Fia,' and 'Like Dat.' Nonetheless, his career was hit with what many still refer to as the most traumatising moment of his life.

In October 2017, the news broke of the death of three of his friends, Tagbo, DJ Olu and Chike, within the space of one week.

He was at one point accused of knowing how Tagbo died by the actress, Caroline Danjuma. This was major news as everyone talked about it. He was invited by the police for questioning over the mysterious deaths.

3. Davido graduates from university

Davido moved back to the United States of America for a university degree. Well, it is no news that he dropped out of Oakwood University to focus on his music career.

When he returned to the country, the music star gained admission at Babcock University where he graduated with a degree in music.

4. Singer's three children

The music star welcomed his first child, Imade, with Sophie Momodu in 2015. In 2017, he welcomed his second daughter, Hailey, with his second baby mama, Amanda.

In 2019, the billionaire heir welcomed his first son, Ifeanyi, with his now-estranged fiancee, Chioma.

5. Engagement to Chioma Avril

In late 2017, Davido started dating Chioma Avril Rowland. At that time, not much was known about her till Davido announced that they were exclusively dating.

From holiday trips, music tours and expensive gifts it was obvious the music was serious about her. In 2019, he proposed to the mother of his son and the social media went wild.

6. His benevolent side

Davido might be the biggest music star from Nigeria (debatable) but one thing that has made him stand out is his benevolent heart. The music star is known for financing the education of people he barely knows.

From paying a whopping 15M hospital bill for an airport staff to all the school fees bills and sometimes freebies on social media, the music star has endeared many with his kind heart.

7. Davido goes to NYSC

In August 2018, Davido shocked fans and even critics when he joined the Batch C members of the mandatory National Youths Service Corps. The music star showed up at the Lagos camp and was greeted by other intending corp members and even staff of the organisation.

Everyone couldn't wait to take a picture with the music star. The Internet couldn't keep calm after he shared photos of himself fully kitted in the NYSC attire.

After spending a few days in camp, the singer left for a tour outside the country. He returned to help with his uncle and then governorship candidate, Ademola Adeleke's campaign.

The music star was 'dekitted' for breaking the NYSC rules after he joined a political campaign.

8. Unending feud with Wizkid

In this part of the world, Wizkid and Davido are assumed to be the biggest and most influential music stars. Once friends, it is not exactly clear how that relationship deteriorated.

They've both spent years throwing shades at each other on social media. In 2017, the music stars crew got into a physical altercation in Dubai.

On social media, fans of the two music stars are famous for clashing even when the celebrities are not aware.

9. Relationship with Chioma Avril crashes

After postponing their wedding in 2020, it became evident that there might be cracks in their relationship. First, the rumours of domestic violence, filled the air after Davido was spotted with a broken leg during the lockdown across the country.

Chioma quickly dismissed the rumours. Then in Feb 2020, the music star was spotted with Instagram model, Mya Yafai holding hands while on vacation in the Caribbean.

This was followed, by a series of loved-up photos of two that broke the Internet in March 2020.

It didn't take long before Chioma deleted all his photos from her Instagram page. Davido shocked fans with the cold birthday message he sent to Chioma on her birthday a few weeks later.

10. Political influence

With over 20 million followers on Instagram and 9 million on Twitter, he has become the most followed Nigerian celebrity on those social media platforms. These numbers have garnered him not just rest but huge influence in the political space.

The music star called off his tour in 2019 to campaign for his uncle, Ademola Adeleke who was running for the governorship seat in Osun state. It is reported that Davido's presence in the state triggered the massive support the older Adeleke got during the election.

During the #EndSars protest in the country back in 2020, he was one of the formidable public figures who protested and got the government listening.

At some point, he was invited by the Inspector General of Police to Abuja to help handle the volatile situation.