Nigerian music star Davido's estranged fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland has deleted all his photos on her Instagram page.

This may be connected with the music star's link with Instagram model, Mya Yafai.

The only photo of Davido left on Chioma's IG page is that of is his "A Better Time" album cover which features him and their son Ifeanyi.

The only photo of Davido left on her Instagram page is that of album cover which features their son, Ifeanyi. [Instagram/ChefChi]

There have been reports of cracks in the once admired relationship.

However, things took a different turn in Feb 2021, when Davido was spotted holding hands with Yafai while on holiday in the Caribbean.

This, was followed, by a series of loved-up photos of two that broke the Internet in March 2020.

Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland [Instagram/TheChefChi]

Chioma and Davido started dating in late 2017 and went exclusive the following year.

The music star proposed to her in 2019, days after their introduction.

They welcomed their son, Ifeanyi the same year.