Nigerian Twitter has been wilding out after singer Davido and an American Instagram model Mya Yafai were spotted together on vacation.

From his social media snaps, Davido has been vacationing in Sint Maarten, a country in the Caribbean.

It seems the Nigerian music superstar is with company in the person of Yafai.

American gossip Instagram page, The Shaderoom shared a video of Davido and Yafai holding hands as they stepped out for a walk.

Although the girl was wearing a mask as she steps out with Davido, the Instagram gossip blog recognized her from other social media posts.

From her snaps on social media, it is clear that Yafai is also in Sint Maarten.

Yafai is not totally unfamiliar. The IG model, used to date American rapper Young M.A according to gossip.

Since the video made it to the Internet, Twitter Nigeria has been wilding out because from our last check, the singer is still engaged to his partner Chioma.

Many took to Twitter to express their their concerns about Davido's relationship with Choima.