Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Chioma Avril just turned 23 and Davido cannot keep calm!

Davido Singer gifts Chioma with Porsche as she turns 23

As if looking all loved up all over the Internet and slubbering on each other wasn't good enough, Davdio gifted Chioma with a brand new Porshe.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Davido buys a Porsche for his girlfriend Chioma play

Davido buys a Porsche for his girlfriend Chioma

(xtremenews)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Davido's heartthrob, Choima Avril, turned 23 today, Monday, April 30, 2018, and the "FIA" singer has gone out of his way to prove just how smitten he is with her.

As if looking all loved up all over the Internet and slobbering on each other wasn't good enough, Davdio gifted Chioma with a brand new Porsche.

BIRTHDAY GIRL!! #chefchioma #chefchi #chioma #davido #30bg

A post shared by Chioma Rowland(fan Page) (@chefchioma) on

ALSO READ: Singer denies plans to marry girlfriend, Chioma Avril

LOVE BIRDS!! #chefchioma #chefchi #chioma #davido #30bg

A post shared by Chioma Rowland(fan Page) (@chefchioma) on

 

Boy are we jealous!

As the saying goes, proof of a man's love is to spoil his woman and the HKN boss has gone to great lengths to do just that.

From a pre-birthday party where he declared his undying love for the chef.

To a lavish birthday dinner in her honour.

HAPPY 23rd CHIOMA!!! #chefchioma #chefchi #chioma #davido #30bg

A post shared by Chioma Rowland(fan Page) (@chefchioma) on

 

And now a porshe! The "Fall on you" crooner shared a video of his bae with her gift, via his Twitter handle.

 

Yup! Davido is in love!

Davido and Chioma holiday in Barbados

It would be recalled that some weeks ago, Davido and his girlfriend, Chioma Avril took out time of their busy lives to holiday in Barbados.

Davido with bae, Chioma play

Davido with bae, Chioma

(Instagram/DavidoOfficial)

 

The music star took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday, April 12, 2018, where he shared a number of photos and videos with the two lovebirds having a nice time.

ALSO READ: Singer is smitten with his girlfriend! Here's proof

Davido on holiday with Chioma Avril play

Davido on holiday with Chioma Avril

(Instagram)

 

Chioma Avril visited different countries with the music star as you would recall when we first brought you the gist that she accompanied him to Senegal. The music star and DMW Boss shared a photo of himself and his girlfriend, seated in a private jet with friends around them, Saturday, March 24, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Tobi Ex-BBNaija star says he would kill Cee C, Nina, marry Alexbullet
2 Vandora Watch Big Brother contestant give us an eyeful of her boobs at...bullet
3 Davido Lovestruck singer shuts down club as he celebrates...bullet

Related Articles

Davido Lovestruck singer shuts down club as he celebrates girlfriend's birthday (Video)
Davido Singer is smitten with his girlfriend! Here's proof
Davido Singer reportedly gets into a fight with SA actress Boity in Zimbabwe
Davido Singer calls his girlfriend his wife on Instagram
Davido Singer denies plans to marry girlfriend, Chioma Avril
Davido Singer takes girlfriend, Chioma Avril on holiday to Barbados (Photos)
Davido Singer, girlfriend, Chioma jet out to Senegal
Davido Singer admits to being promiscuous
Davido Check out photo of singer with girlfriend at his concert in London
Davido See photo of the singer all loved up with girlfriend

Celebrities

Avicii
Avicii Disc Jockey reportedly committed suicide with broken glass!
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'O Actress shares photos of her experience as she visits Nigeria
Davido and Chioma Avril at her birthday dinner
Davido Check out AY's hilarious reaction to singer's car gift to girlfriend
Nonso Amadi
#ManCrushMonday The new promising voice of alternative music, Nonso Amadi