Nigerian singer Davido has been snapped in a recent photo kissing American Instagram model Mya Yafai.

In a couple of photos which recently emerged on line, Davido is seen loved-up with Yafai who has since been linked with.

In one of the photos which was reportedly taken at a party they both attended in the United States, the rumoured couple locked lips.

These recent photos again hint that they might be trouble in Davido’s relationship with his fiance Chioma.

Just a few weeks ago, the singer was filmed holding hands with Yafai which sparked further sparked speculations about his relationship with his fiance Chioma.

Davido proposed to Chioma back in 2019 and later that year, they welcomed a baby boy together.