RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido At 30: OBO stands strong a decade later with these 7 major achievements [Pulse List]

Babatunde Lawal

In honour of Davido's 30th birthday, we take a look at some of his biggest feats.

Davido
Davido

David Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido, is one of the most popular stars Nigeria has ever produced. Since entering the Nigerian music scene in 2011 with his first single, 'Back When,' he has climbed the success ladder with chart-topping singles, international deals, breaking music records, and becoming one of Africa's biggest artists.

Recommended articles

The singer, who turns 30 years old today (November 21), has earned honors that many people his age can only imagine, and based on current indications, it is clear that the "Elemi 9+" is genuinely a cat and won't be thrown aside any time soon because his career stands strong.

As the superstar clocks in at 30 years old, we think it's appropriate to list some of his most noteworthy accomplishments from the beginning of his career:

The first Afrobeats artist to feature on the FIFA World Cup official theme song

Singer Davido is the first Afrobeats musician to ever appear on the FIFA World Cup theme song in 2022. RedOne's production, 'Hayya Hayya' (Better Together), served as the official music for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and featured vocal contributions by Trinidad Cardona, Davido, and Aisha.

Davido fifa
Davido fifa Pulse Nigeria

Clothing deal with PUMA

The artist revealed a brand-new clothing partnership with the German multinational company PUMA for 2022. Being the brand ambassador for the international company, the Afrobeats star walked the runway during New York Fashion Week and has continued the trend with the new Africanized line.

Davido PUMA
Davido PUMA Pulse Nigeria

Getting featured in international movies

Davido's accomplishments extend beyond music and into film, as his songs have broken down industry barriers. His songs have been featured in international movies like 'Queen of Katwe' (2016) and 'Coming to America II' (2020), in which he also made a cameo and performed the song 'Assurance.'

Davido-in-coming-to-America-2
Davido-in-coming-to-America-2 Pulse Nigeria

The first African artist to receive an award on the main stage of the BET Awards

Davido won Best International Act at the 2018 BET Awards, becoming the first African artist to receive his award on the main stage. He went viral for his acceptance speech, where he urged patrons and American artists to visit Africa and eat African food.

Davido BET
Davido BET Pulse Nigeria

Made Forbes and TIME's lists

Davido was included on the Forbes Africa list of under-30s who are making waves in their fields throughout the continent in 2018. He was ranked first on Forbes' list of African icons in 2021. Throughout his career, he has also been featured in numerous foreign publications, and TIME Magazine added him to its Influential 100 Next List for 2021.

Davido-DMW
Davido-DMW Pulse Nigeria

The first African to perform at the MOBO Awards (Music of Black Origin)

On November 30, 2017, Davido became the first African act to perform live at the MOBO Awards and went on to win the award for 'Best African Act.' Maleek Berry, Tekno, Mr. Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, and Wizkid, among others, were also up for the award.

Davido MOBO
Davido MOBO Pulse Nigeria

The first young artist to sell out the 02 Arena

In January 2019, 26-year-old Davido became the youngest African artist to sell out the world’s busiest music arena, the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena. The much-anticipated concert was exactly as he had envisioned it, if not better: Davido not only sold out the O2 Arena, but he also left his imprint on the historic British venue.

Davido-02-arena
Davido-02-arena Pulse Nigeria

BONUS: His other notable achievements include:

  • Davido's music video for 'Blow My Mind' with American singer Chris Brown became the first music video out of Nigeria to surpass two million Youtube views in just 24 hours.
  • In December 2018, his 'Fall' surpassed 100 million views, becoming the first to do so and also currently the most-viewed video by a Nigerian artist on Youtube.
  • He became the first African artist to get a gold certification in the US as well as Canada in 2020 with 'Fall.'
  • With over 30 awards, Davido is one of the African artists with the highest number of awards.
Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'How To Ruin Christmas' returns with more family drama in official trailer

'How To Ruin Christmas' returns with more family drama in official trailer

N.I.O and Emiola share new single 'The Way'

N.I.O and Emiola share new single 'The Way'

2022 AMAs: The 5 cutest couples that graced the red carpet

2022 AMAs: The 5 cutest couples that graced the red carpet

Davido @ 30: Ranking Davido's Top 30 Songs

Davido @ 30: Ranking Davido's Top 30 Songs

Davido At 30: OBO stands strong a decade later with these 7 major achievements [Pulse List]

Davido At 30: OBO stands strong a decade later with these 7 major achievements [Pulse List]

Jeffrey Uzoma Fidelis: My vision for Nollywood [Pulse Interview]

Jeffrey Uzoma Fidelis: My vision for Nollywood [Pulse Interview]

'People are calling me to shoot their videos,' Blaqbonez reveals

'People are calling me to shoot their videos,' Blaqbonez reveals

Tems surpasses 1 billion Spotify streams

Tems surpasses 1 billion Spotify streams

Wizkid & Tems win 2022 AMA Awards [See Full Winners List]

Wizkid & Tems win 2022 AMA Awards [See Full Winners List]

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Phyna is the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 7 [Instagram]

Emotions fly as BBNaija's Phyna gifts dad a red car to match hers

Dj Cuppy x Taylor

Dj Cuppy is engaged to British boxer, Ryan Taylor

Actor Sunday Olamilekan Ojo

Yoruba actor Olamilekan Ojo passes away, loses battle with lung cancer

Wizkid, Cynthia Morgan, Funke Akindele

Cynthia Morgan turns seer, gives 'prophecies' about Wizkid, Funke Akindele, others