In celebration of the launch of the Gran Turismo 7 racing game, PlayStation have recently partnered with popular superstars of the franchise to bring you the Gran Turisimo 7 Design Competition.
Davido partners with Sony's PlayStation for GT7 Design Competition (Video)
The Nigerian Afrobeats superstar has announced his recent partnership with the Japanese video game company for the Gran Turisimo 7 design competition for creatives
Multi-award winning Nigerian singer Davido recently announced his partnership with the Japanese gaming giants for the launch of the online competition via his official instagram page with a post that read:
'' What’s up my people! Ya boy is a #PlayStationPartner and we’re excited to bring you the GT7 Design Competition! To enter, create a custom car design in Gran Turismo 7 inspired by me or my music, post it to IG or Twitter using #GT7DesignCompetition, and tag me! ''
The winners of the competition get an opportunity to race against world music superstars from Bring Me The Horizon to T-Pain, Unspeakable, Grefg or Nigeria's very own Davido in GT7.
Contest winners will also have their in-game designed car livery showcased for two weeks within Gran Turismo 7.
PlayStation also announced that the competition is currently open from now until March 23 in select countries around the world as fans are urged to keep up to date with the competition and see announcements in the coming week by following the featured artists and creators on social media.
