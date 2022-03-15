Davido partners with Sony's PlayStation for GT7 Design Competition (Video)

David Ben
The Nigerian Afrobeats superstar has announced his recent partnership with the Japanese video game company for the Gran Turisimo 7 design competition for creatives

In celebration of the launch of the Gran Turismo 7 racing game, PlayStation have recently partnered with popular superstars of the franchise to bring you the Gran Turisimo 7 Design Competition.

Multi-award winning Nigerian singer Davido recently announced his partnership with the Japanese gaming giants for the launch of the online competition via his official instagram page with a post that read:

'' What’s up my people! Ya boy is a #PlayStationPartner and we’re excited to bring you the GT7 Design Competition! To enter, create a custom car design in Gran Turismo 7 inspired by me or my music, post it to IG or Twitter using #GT7DesignCompetition, and tag me! ''

Davido
Davido Davido raises over Sh42 million after asking fans to Send him Money [Screenshot] Pulse Live Kenya

The winners of the competition get an opportunity to race against world music superstars from Bring Me The Horizon to T-Pain, Unspeakable, Grefg or Nigeria's very own Davido in GT7.

Contest winners will also have their in-game designed car livery showcased for two weeks within Gran Turismo 7.

Gran Turisimo 7
Gran Turisimo 7 Twitter/PlayStation

PlayStation also announced that the competition is currently open from now until March 23 in select countries around the world as fans are urged to keep up to date with the competition and see announcements in the coming week by following the featured artists and creators on social media.

David Ben

