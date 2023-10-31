Here are 5 Nigerian celebrities born in the month of November

Here are five Nigerian celebrities who were born in November:

Davido

Our one and only omo baba olowo David Adeleke was born on November 21 1992 in Atlanta Georgia and then raised in Lagos state, Nigeria. He rose to fame after the release of his smash hit Dami Duro from his 2011 album and has continued to rise higher and higher since then and is currently on the level of international superstardom. The singer even recently welcomed a set of twins with his wife Chioma, news that sent the nation into a state of jubilation. From his music to his admirable social media presence, to his consistent generosity, and his enviable lavish lifestyle, Davido is a cherished star.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Don Jazzy

Our childhoods will have never been the same without hearing 'It's Don Jazzy again' and a sick beat drop after. We celebrate our Mavin boss Michael Collins Ajereh who was born on November 26 1982. Don Jazzy gained prominence during his days in Mohits records which he owned alongside D'banj. After the record label dissolved, he established the well-known record label Mavin under which stars like Tiwa Savage, Rema and Ayra Starr were signed. It is safe to say that the Don is a kingmaker of sorts.

Pulse Nigeria

Flavour

ADVERTISEMENT

National treasure Chinedu Okoli, best Known by his stage name Flavour was born on November 23, 1983. This singer has given us groovy hits back to back, and we simply cannot forget the timeless song Ada Ada that we constantly hear at weddings. Flavour grew up in Enugu where his music career started at the age of 13 when he started playing the drums at his church. His style of music usually contains a mix of his mother tongue Igbo language.

Pulse Nigeria

Toke Makinwa

The ever-stylish, highly eloquent Toke Makinwa is also a November baby. The media personality was born on November 3, 1984, and what's more? she doesn't even age! She's about to turn 39 years old and doesn't look it. Toke is known for hosting shows like The Morning Drive on Rhythm 93.7 FM, and she recently started her own YouTube vlog series called Toke Moments where she interviews celebrities and people of influence.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Dj Cuppy

International disk jockey and philanthropist Florence Otedola is another celebrity on our list, born November 11, 1992. This beauty with skills as well as brains has not one but two master's degrees; a master's degree in music business from New York University in 2015, then another master's degree in African Studies which she attained in 2022. The billionaire heiress and lover of pink will be turning 31 this year. Wonder what pink things she is going to add to her collection this year.