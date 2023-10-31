ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Here are 5 Nigerian celebrities born in the month of November

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

We are celebrating our November babies, let's have it!

Davido is one of our November babies Instagram/Localkettlebrothersuk]
Davido is one of our November babies Instagram/Localkettlebrothersuk]

Recommended articles

Here are five Nigerian celebrities who were born in November:

Our one and only omo baba olowo David Adeleke was born on November 21 1992 in Atlanta Georgia and then raised in Lagos state, Nigeria. He rose to fame after the release of his smash hit Dami Duro from his 2011 album and has continued to rise higher and higher since then and is currently on the level of international superstardom. The singer even recently welcomed a set of twins with his wife Chioma, news that sent the nation into a state of jubilation. From his music to his admirable social media presence, to his consistent generosity, and his enviable lavish lifestyle, Davido is a cherished star.

ADVERTISEMENT
Davido turns 31 this year
Davido turns 31 this year Pulse Nigeria

Our childhoods will have never been the same without hearing 'It's Don Jazzy again' and a sick beat drop after. We celebrate our Mavin boss Michael Collins Ajereh who was born on November 26 1982. Don Jazzy gained prominence during his days in Mohits records which he owned alongside D'banj. After the record label dissolved, he established the well-known record label Mavin under which stars like Tiwa Savage, Rema and Ayra Starr were signed. It is safe to say that the Don is a kingmaker of sorts.

Interesting fact, did you know that Don Jazzy was once married?
Interesting fact, did you know that Don Jazzy was once married? Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

National treasure Chinedu Okoli, best Known by his stage name Flavour was born on November 23, 1983. This singer has given us groovy hits back to back, and we simply cannot forget the timeless song Ada Ada that we constantly hear at weddings. Flavour grew up in Enugu where his music career started at the age of 13 when he started playing the drums at his church. His style of music usually contains a mix of his mother tongue Igbo language.

Flavour is currently signed to the 2nite record label
Flavour is currently signed to the 2nite record label Pulse Nigeria

The ever-stylish, highly eloquent Toke Makinwa is also a November baby. The media personality was born on November 3, 1984, and what's more? she doesn't even age! She's about to turn 39 years old and doesn't look it. Toke is known for hosting shows like The Morning Drive on Rhythm 93.7 FM, and she recently started her own YouTube vlog series called Toke Moments where she interviews celebrities and people of influence.

She will star in an international tourism movie titled 180 Nigeria [Instagram/tokemakinwa]
She will star in an international tourism movie titled 180 Nigeria [Instagram/tokemakinwa] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

International disk jockey and philanthropist Florence Otedola is another celebrity on our list, born November 11, 1992. This beauty with skills as well as brains has not one but two master's degrees; a master's degree in music business from New York University in 2015, then another master's degree in African Studies which she attained in 2022. The billionaire heiress and lover of pink will be turning 31 this year. Wonder what pink things she is going to add to her collection this year.

Happy birthday in advance to Dj Cuppy [Instagram]
Happy birthday in advance to Dj Cuppy [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria
Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are engaged after two- year relationship

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are engaged after two- year relationship

'Merry Men' hits ₦75.4 million as Nigeria's most-watched movie at cinemas

'Merry Men' hits ₦75.4 million as Nigeria's most-watched movie at cinemas

Here are 5 Nigerian celebrities born in the month of November

Here are 5 Nigerian celebrities born in the month of November

Burna Boy's 'Gbona' receives platinum certification in France

Burna Boy's 'Gbona' receives platinum certification in France

BREAKING: Afro Nation cancels Detty December concert in Nigeria

BREAKING: Afro Nation cancels Detty December concert in Nigeria

Rema becomes first African to perform at the Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema becomes first African to perform at the Ballon d'Or ceremony

Here are 6 exciting Nollywood titles coming your way this November

Here are 6 exciting Nollywood titles coming your way this November

Ema Edosio-Deelen set to direct film about Rwandan genocide 'Bisesero'

Ema Edosio-Deelen set to direct film about Rwandan genocide 'Bisesero'

Reminisce makes music on his terms on 'ATSG'

Reminisce makes music on his terms on 'ATSG'

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

Mount substitution made us unstable — Erik Ten Hag analyses defeat to Manchester United

Mount substitution made us unstable — Erik Ten Hag analyses defeat to Manchester United

It's between Mbappe, Messi and Haaland: Ballon d'Or organiser says voting is very close

It's between Mbappe, Messi and Haaland: Ballon d'Or organiser says voting is very close

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema

'Jesus is King' – Rema dismisses Illuminati initiation rumours

Venita Akpofure and ex hubby, Terna Tarka with one of their daughters [LindaIkeji]

I did not give her out to guests in our home - BBNaija Venita's ex-husband

Mercy Chinwo and her husband are now parents

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and husband welcome first child

Nigerian rapper Cynthia Morgan has had it with her father [Instagram/CynthiaMorgan]

Cynthia Morgan puts her father on blast, claims he has been lying about her