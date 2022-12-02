Artist: Flavour
Flavour ends 2022 with new exciting single, 'Game Changer'
Multi-award winning Nigerian music star Flavour has returned with his year ending tune he calls 'Game Changer (Dike'.
Song Title: Game Changer (Dike)
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: December 2nd, 2022
Producer: Masterkraft
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 42 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: 2NITE MUSIC GROUP/ONErpm
Details/Takeaway: The Music maestro Flavour closes the year with 'Game Changer (Dike)'.
On the Masterkraft-produced record, an uplifting, feel-good party track, this song is a declaration of gratitude and delivers positive messages.
Featuring a catchy, traditional production, over the catchy hook and verses, Flavour speaks in boastful terms about his achievements in life, paying tribute to God for his blessing. He also celebrates his status
