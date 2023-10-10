ADVERTISEMENT
Toke Makinwa to feature as lead star in tourism movie titled '180 Nigeria'

Faith Oloruntoyin

The movie is marketed as a first of its kind in a highly cultural nation like Nigeria.

Internet sensation Toke Makinwa will star in an international tourism movie titled 180 Nigeria
Internet sensation Toke Makinwa will star in an international tourism movie titled 180 Nigeria [Instagram/@tokemakinwa]

According to Premium Times, the Nigerian media personality and internet sensation will be the centre of attention in a movie that promises an interesting journey for the audience.

The family movie will showcase the Nigerian culture, traditions, values, significant sights and Nigerians. It will be produced by Pinnaclemena Media Nigeria in collaboration with Oxygen and the Temple Company, who announced the details of the production in a press briefing at Ogidi Studios in Lekki, Lagos.

Production process commences following the recent announcement
Production process commences following the recent announcement [Premium Times] Pulse Nigeria
Speaking on her role, Makinwa, who doubles as the project's executive producer, revealed how compelling the script was, calling it a powerful message to humanity. "As much as I love acting, I have been thinking about the next step in my career, and this movie seemed to be the right opportunity for me to don the hat of an executive producer and have my input in the development of this movie," she expressed.

The movie is set to debut in early 2024 and will explore 10 out of the 36 states in Nigeria. Filming will also take place in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

180 Nigeria's director, Bunmi Ajakaiye, described the movie as a means to capture African women in a new frame.

She said, "I am incredibly passionate about telling stories from the female gaze. The African woman is one of the most intriguing, compelling, and complex characters ever - capturing her triumphs, sacrifices, fearlessness, and freedom through the lens will never lose its appeal."

180 Nigeria is marketed as an ambitious endeavour positioned to revive the Nigerian tourism sector and impact the film industry.

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

