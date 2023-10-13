ADVERTISEMENT
Davido and Chioma step out in public with twin babies born in the US

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The news has brought the entertainment scene into a fit of jubilation. Talk about 'double blessings.'

Davido and Chioma are parents once again, and this time to a cute pair of twins.

The superstar's longtime partner reportedly delivered the twin babies in a hospital in the United States of America.

The speculations about the birth of the children first became public online on October 10, 2023, but was unconfirmed by the singer.

In a viral video posted on Friday, October 13, the happy couple were captured outside a hospital, with Chioma holding their new born babies in her hands, while sat on a wheelchair.

Joy has overflowed across social media for the happy couple with many thanking God for the 'double blessings'.

The widespread joy about the news stems from the unfortunate loss the married couple suffered in November 2022 when they lost their only child, Ifeanyichukwu Adeleke, who sadly drowned in the swimming pool at their Lekki residence.

Ifeanyi Adeleke had celebrated his third birthday weeks before his passing Pulse Nigeria
Ibukunoluwa Daramola

