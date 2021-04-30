RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Comedian Princess gives graphic details of how actor Baba Ijesha molested her 7-year-old daughter

Princess says the disgraced actor molested the child for over thirty minutes.

Comedian Princess and actor Baba Ijesha [Instagram/PrincessComedian] [Instagram/BabaIjesha]

Nigerian comedian Princess has narrated how disgraced actor, Baba Ijesha molested her daughter 7 years ago.

In a video shared via her Instagram page on Thursday, April 29, 2021, the comedian gave a graphic detail of how her daughter was molested by the actor.

"I have been getting hate messages from a lot of people. Now leave me out of the picture, imagine your child or younger sibling...imagine Baba Ijesha licking her from head to toe for 30 minutes," she said.

"Imagine Ijesha pressing her breast, pressing her private parts for 30 minutes. Stop spreading news that you don't know.''

This is coming less than 24 hours after it was reported that there were plans by the Lagos State Police Command to release the alleged child molester.

The actor was arrested about a week ago for molesting the child in question.

A few days later, Princess revealed that it was her foster child that was molested by the actor.

Actor, Baba Ijesha arrested for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl starting from when she was 7 [Instagram/BabaIjesha]
Actor, Baba Ijesha arrested for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl starting from when she was 7 [Instagram/BabaIjesha] Pulse Nigeria

Princess said after the crash of her marriage, some parents allowed their children, six in number, to come and live with her so she wouldn't be lonely.

It was one of those children that Baba Ijesha was allegedly caught molesting.

According to her, the actor first molested the girl when she was seven and tried to do it again when she was 14.

The police were immediately called and he was arrested.

