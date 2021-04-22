Actor Baba Ijesha arrested for defiling a 14-year-old girl

The police command, in a statement released via its Twitter handle on Thursday, April 22, 2021, said the actor was arrested for defiling a 14-year-old girl.

"The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Olarenwaju James 'm' 48, aka Baba Ijesha, popular Nollywood actor for defiling a minor The case of defilement was reported on 19th April, 2021," part of the statement read.

It also stated that the actor has been sexually assaulting the 14-year-old girl since she was 7.

"by one Princess Adekola Adekanya 'f' at Sabo Police Station and transferred to the Gender Unit of the State CID, Panti, Yaba Lagos for proper investigation Based on preliminary findings, the suspect started sexually assaulting the victim, 14 years, since she was 7 year old."