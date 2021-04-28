Comedian Princess says her foster child is the victim actor Baba Ijesha allegedly defiled 7 years ago

In an emotional video shared via her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, the comedian narrated how the actor defiled the young girl when she was 7.

Princess said after the crash of her marriage, some parents allowed their children, six in number, to come and live with her so she wouldn't be lonely.

"I have read and heard a lot over the last few days. I don't wish anyone to go through what I'm going through. Some years ago I had challenges in my marriage and some parents in my area out of compassion allowed their children to stay with me so that I won't feel lonely," she said.

"There were six of them - 3 boys and 3 girls. Baba Ijesha had some challenges and came to me for help. I enrolled him for GCE. That day, he came for more help and I was at home."

The comedian revealed that it was on his visit to her house that he defiled the little girl.

According to her, the actor warned the child not to tell anyone.

"He even came the next day to be sure that she didn't tell anyone. He told her that he brought fruits that she should come downstairs to pick them. When she followed him down, he used his key to defile her," an emotional Princess revealed.

She said the defilement harmed the child as she began to decline academically and otherwise.

However, seven years after, the child revealed to her that she was defiled by Baba Ijesha.

"I sent him a DM, told him that I had a movie to shoot so he should come to the house. While he was on his way I told CCTV company to come and fix a camera, because I remembered what my sister told me that if we do not have evidence, people will think we want to set Baba Ijesha up," she added.

She narrated how the actor came to the house and tried to molest the same girl again. The police were immediately called and he was arrested.

Princess slammed those who have accused her of trying to tarnish the image of the actor.

It would be recalled that Baba Ijesha was arrested by the Lagos State Police Command about a week ago for defiling a 14-year-old girl.