RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Police source says alleged child molester Baba Ijesha may be released soon

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

According to the source, because of the ongoing JUSUN strike, the actor cannot be detained indefinitely without trial.

Actor, Baba Ijesha arrested for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl starting from when she was 7 [Instagram/BabaIjesha]

There is a report that Nollywood actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka also known as Baba Ijesha will be released from police custody any time from now.

Recommended articles

According to Punch, a directive has been given by the Lagos Police Command for the release of the alleged child molester.

The source said due to the ongoing strike by members of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria, courts had ceased from sitting and the suspect could not be detained indefinitely without trial.

Actor, Baba Ijesha arrested for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl starting from when she was 7 [Instagram/BabaIjesha]
Actor, Baba Ijesha arrested for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl starting from when she was 7 [Instagram/BabaIjesha] Pulse Nigeria

The source, however, said investigation into the recent allegation against Baba Ijesha revealed that he did not defile the victim, adding that when she was questioned, the victim confirmed the same.

“There was no case of defilement, people are just talking out of sentiment. They are not talking from the point of law. We interviewed all parties involved in the case for three hours today (Wednesday)," the source revealed.

“The mother complained that her child was at the age of seven when she was defiled and the child pointed at Baba Ijesha. But the case was not reported until she was 14 years and under the law, the case has become statute-barred."

ALSO READ: Iyabo Ojo drags Yomi Fabiyi over comments on Baba Ijesha's rape allegations

“Regarding this new case, the CCTV footage has been assessed and nowhere was it captured that Baba Ijesha defiled her. The footage only showed him touching the victim’s body but it never showed him having any sexual intercourse with the girl. The girl also confirmed the same thing."

“So, in law, it is a case of indecent assault and not sexual harassment, and it is open to bail. So, can we continue to keep him when the offence is subject to bail and when there is no court sitting? That is against his fundamental human rights and the police do not work on sentiments. Directives have been given out for his release on bail.”

According to Punch, the police source also revealed that a test was recently done on the victim and it was discovered that she had penetration.

"Is it the penetration of seven years that is still evident now, and who penetrated her then? Is there any medical report linking the man (Omiyinka) to the crime?" the source asked.

Nigerian comedianne Princess [Instagram/PrincessComedian]
Nigerian comedianne Princess [Instagram/PrincessComedian] Pulse Nigeria

“The CCTV footage never showed Baba Ijesha defiling her, but he confessed to touching her body indecently and apologised, and the girl confirmed the same."

It would be recalled that comedian, Princess has reveled that the child in question is her foster child.

In a recent video shared via her Instagram page, she accused the actor of defiling the young girl.

Princess said after the crash of her marriage, some parents allowed their children, six in number, to come and live with her so she wouldn't be lonely.

Comedian Princess and actor Baba Ijesha [Instagram/PrincessComedian] [Instagram/BabaIjesha]
Comedian Princess and actor Baba Ijesha [Instagram/PrincessComedian] [Instagram/BabaIjesha] Pulse Nigeria

"I have read and heard a lot over the last few days. I don't wish anyone to go through what I'm going through. Some years ago I had challenges in my marriage and some parents in my area out of compassion allowed their children to stay with me so that I won't feel lonely," she said.

The comedian revealed that it was on his visit to her house that Baba Ijesha defiled the little girl.

The actor was arrested about a week ago by the Lagos State Police Command about a week ago for defiling a 14-year-old girl.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

President Buhari attacks Gov Ortom over security remarks

11-year-old girl releases a list of men who’ve sexually abused her & the number of times

Davido's estranged fiancee Chioma releases stunning photos to mark 26th birthday

Davido, Toke Makinwa others, drag actor Yomi Fabiyi for defending alleged child molester Baba Ijesha

Meet the man who woke up with female sex organ a day after breaking up with girlfriend (video)

A video has emerged which shows Baba Ijesha admitting he molested a minor

Lagos Govt withholds N25m donated to Oshodi amputee hawker after detecting lies in her claims

Actress Princess Shyngle attempts suicide for the 2nd time in 3 years