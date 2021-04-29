Police source says alleged child molester Baba Ijesha may be released soon

According to Punch, a directive has been given by the Lagos Police Command for the release of the alleged child molester.

The source said due to the ongoing strike by members of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria, courts had ceased from sitting and the suspect could not be detained indefinitely without trial.

The source, however, said investigation into the recent allegation against Baba Ijesha revealed that he did not defile the victim, adding that when she was questioned, the victim confirmed the same.

“There was no case of defilement, people are just talking out of sentiment. They are not talking from the point of law. We interviewed all parties involved in the case for three hours today (Wednesday)," the source revealed.

“The mother complained that her child was at the age of seven when she was defiled and the child pointed at Baba Ijesha. But the case was not reported until she was 14 years and under the law, the case has become statute-barred."

“Regarding this new case, the CCTV footage has been assessed and nowhere was it captured that Baba Ijesha defiled her. The footage only showed him touching the victim’s body but it never showed him having any sexual intercourse with the girl. The girl also confirmed the same thing."

“So, in law, it is a case of indecent assault and not sexual harassment, and it is open to bail. So, can we continue to keep him when the offence is subject to bail and when there is no court sitting? That is against his fundamental human rights and the police do not work on sentiments. Directives have been given out for his release on bail.”

According to Punch, the police source also revealed that a test was recently done on the victim and it was discovered that she had penetration.

"Is it the penetration of seven years that is still evident now, and who penetrated her then? Is there any medical report linking the man (Omiyinka) to the crime?" the source asked.

“The CCTV footage never showed Baba Ijesha defiling her, but he confessed to touching her body indecently and apologised, and the girl confirmed the same."

It would be recalled that comedian, Princess has reveled that the child in question is her foster child.

In a recent video shared via her Instagram page, she accused the actor of defiling the young girl.

Princess said after the crash of her marriage, some parents allowed their children, six in number, to come and live with her so she wouldn't be lonely.

"I have read and heard a lot over the last few days. I don't wish anyone to go through what I'm going through. Some years ago I had challenges in my marriage and some parents in my area out of compassion allowed their children to stay with me so that I won't feel lonely," she said.

The comedian revealed that it was on his visit to her house that Baba Ijesha defiled the little girl.