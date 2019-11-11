Toke Makinwa turned 35 a few days ago and hosted her celebrity friends to one of the most beautiful but private birthday parties we've seen in a while.

Even though the party was held a few days ago, she released the photos from the party on Sunday, November 10, 2019. She went on to caption the photos with some hilarious and interesting quotes.

"1st pic - When you bring your new man home to dinner and your besties can’t wait to give you all the 411 on the guy, @officialwaje X @lovefromjulez. second picture- turns out he’s not so new as everybody knows he is a lying cheating fraud 😌 - @iniedo X @fredafrancis. 3rd picture- you ask the guy who hooked you up with the fraud why he didn’t tell you all about the guy, as always it has to be @officialbovi even @krisasimonye is shocked

"4th picture - your long lost friend from high school tries to console you @toyin_abraham. 5th picture- you see you’re not the only one he’s been lying to - @moetabebe. Then your big sis @funkejenifaakindele steps in to handle the situation. You meet another guy that same night looking fresh @oreziworldwide. Your sisters @iniedo and @funkejenifaakindele are googling to check him out 🤣. @officialbovi and his accomplice @alexxekubo who actually knows the guy from the hood try to escape and then you sit back and raise your glass to yet another crazy night you won’t forget in a hurry 🎉💰🥂💪📸🚀 cheers to #TM@35," she wrote.

From all indications, Toke had a swell time with her friends as she turned 35. From sharing steamy photos to surprising her personal assistant with a car, the build-up to her 35 birthday has been quite interesting.

The surprise car...

One video a lot of people will be talking about for a while will be that of Toke Makinwa gifting her Personal Assistant, Onise a car gift. [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]

The media personality had a pre-birthday party on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, in Lagos which was put together by her close friends. According to her, she won't be in Nigeria for the birthday proper so it was only right she partied with her close friends.

"I already knew what I wanted for my birthday present as I turn 35, buying my assistant a car was the only thing that’ll make me happy and I thank God for the grace to be able to help her start her life. She got the keys last night," Toke wrote on her Instagram page.

Well, we guess a lot of people didn't see it coming as Toke Makinwa gifted her Personal Assistant, Onise with a car. Instagram/ Toke Makinwa

Well, we guess a lot of people didn't see it coming as Toke Makinwa gifted her Personal Assistant, Onise with a car. The visibly overwhelmed P.A could not hide her joy as she wept uncontrollably as the key to the car was presented to her.