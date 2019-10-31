One video a lot of people will be talking about today is that of Toke Makinwa gifting her Personal Assistant, Onise a car gift.

The media personality had a pre-birthday party on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, in Lagos which was put together by her close friends. According to her, she won't be in Nigeria for the birthday proper so it was only right she partied with her close friends.

Well, we guess a lot of people didn't see it coming as Toke Makinwa gifted her Personal Assistant, Onise with a car. The visibly overwhelmed P.A could not hide her joy as she wept uncontrollably as the key to the car was presented to her.

"I already knew what I wanted for my birthday present as I turn 35, buying my assistant a car was the only thing that’ll make me happy and I thank God for the grace to be able to help her start her life. She got the keys last night," Toke wrote on her Instagram page.

Toke Makinwa turns 35 in a few days and just like every other year, we cant wait to see those gorgeous photos she would be sharing on that day...just wait for it!

Toke Makinwa turns 35 in a few days and just like every other year, we cant wait to see those gorgeous photos she would be sharing on that day...just wait for it! [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]

Still talking about Toke Makinwa and her photos, a few months ago, the media personality attempted at breaking the Internet with some steamy photos.

Breaking the internet...

Toke Makinwa breaks internet with steamy hot photos [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]

The media personality took to her Instagram page on Monday, July 1, 2019, where she shared some photos of herself wearing black lingerie. Let's just say Toke Makinwa wants everyone to get a feel of how far she has come with getting that perfect body she has always wanted.

Toke Makinwa for the first time revealed that she had plastic surgery after tweeting about hating her body and fixing it back in 2018 [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]

"...Things are changing, I’ve come so far from the girl that was unsure to the grown woman taking charge, running businesses, dreaming big and it won’t stop. Thought to usher you into the month of July feeling how I am feeling, I hope you stand out and make your own rules, I hope you fall only to get right up to do it again, I hope you win ❤️," she captioned one of the photos.